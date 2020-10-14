Azerbaijan confirms 102 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 369 new COVID-19 cases, 102 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 42,750 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 39,570 of them have recovered, and 616 people have died. Currently, 2,564 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,734 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,193,870 tests have been conducted so far.