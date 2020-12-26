Azerbaijan to apply mandatory health insurance from 2021

Society 26 December 2020 10:53 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

In accordance with the order of application of compulsory health insurance in the administrative-territorial units of Azerbaijan, all insured persons will use the Package of Services of Mandatory Health Insurance from 2021, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance told Trend.

The package of services is a set of medical services provided under mandatory health insurance in the appropriate form, amount, and conditions,

The package of services serves to improve the state and health indicators of the population, increase the availability and quality of medical services, increase the frequency of visits of the population to medical institutions and provide them with appropriate medical care for the early detection of diseases by strengthening primary health care (home examination, education on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regularly collecting and rechecking data on the health status of the population).

The package of mandatory health insurance services approved by decree #5 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan dated January 10, 2020, includes 2,550 different medical services, including first aid, emergency medical care, specialized outpatient care, laboratory services, physiotherapy services, invasive radiology services, and institutional treatment.

In addition, the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance has developed a project to amend the Package of Services. The project envisages an increase in the number of medical services included in the package to 3,000.

Institutional treatment of diseases widespread in the country with a high risk of disability and death will be carried out through the provision of compulsory health insurance. These services include institutional therapeutic services for more than 3,500 diagnoses. Thus, the treatment of the insured against these diseases, including myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary heart disease, heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, urological diseases, infectious and parasitic diseases, as well as injuries, burns, poisoning will be carried out at the expense of compulsory health insurance funds. In addition, examination and treatment during pregnancy and childbirth are covered by compulsory health insurance.

The package of services includes more than 1,100 surgical operations, including vital ones, which are of great importance for ensuring the health and material well-being of the population. These operations include cochlear implantation, joint replacement, coronary artery bypass grafting, replacement and repair of heart valves, aneurysm surgery, surgical treatment of congenital heart defects, and minimally invasive cardiac surgery (coronary stents). Expensive operations also include a wide range of ophthalmic, trauma, urological, and neurosurgical operations.

If medical services to citizens according to a medical indication within the Service Package cannot be provided in medical institutions subordinate to the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), these services are provided under a contract in other medical institutions on the basis of a referral.

Inpatient and emergency medications are included in the package. Medicines prescribed by a doctor for outpatient treatment are not included in the Package of Services.

From January 1, 2020, citizens registered in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and 23 cities and districts of the country are already receiving medical services within the framework of compulsory medical insurance. These districts are Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Khyzy, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Gobustan, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oghuz, Gabala, Goychay, Ujar, Zardab, Kurdamir, Mingachevir, Agdash, and Yevlakh.

At the second stage, from January 1, 2021, mandatory health insurance will be applied in another 36 cities and districts of the country.

At the third stage, from April 1, 2021, citizens registered in Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron, Khankandi, Gubadly, Zangilan, and Shusha will be able to receive medical services within compulsory health insurance.

Thus, from 2021, compulsory health insurance will be carried out throughout the country.

