Azerbaijan confirms 1,392 more COVID-19 cases, 2,274 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, 2,274 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 317,913 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 287,298 of them have recovered, and 4,490 people have died. Currently, 26,125 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,756 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,229,867 tests have been conducted so far.