Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 281 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, 281 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 334,992 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 327,907 of them have recovered, and 4,951 people have died. Currently, 2,134 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,618 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,597,849 tests have been conducted so far.