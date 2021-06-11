Azerbaijani athletes reach finals of European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova reached final on all-around program of the 37th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Varna (Bulgaria), Trend reports.

Zohra Agamirova in the all-around, where the three best results from the four presented exercises are taken into account, scored 72.700 points, taking 12th place.

Arzu Jalilova's result for three exercises was 67.350 points, she took 20th position.

24 athletes will perform in the final on all-around program, which will be held on June 12. Also tomorrow Azerbaijan's team will perform in group exercises at the championship in qualification stage.