Farid Gayibov nominated for presidency of International Gymnastics Federation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The names of candidates for the presidency of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced, Trend reports citing the organization's website.
The elections to renew the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)’s decision-making bodies will take place on 6 November 2021, during the 83rd Congress in Antalya, Turkey.
Two candidates are running for the position - Morinari Watanabe, current FIG Presidend and Farid Gayibov, current European Gymnastics President.
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO)
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev