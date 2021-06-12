Farid Gayibov nominated for presidency of International Gymnastics Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The names of candidates for the presidency of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) announced, Trend reports citing the organization's website.

The elections to renew the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)’s decision-making bodies will take place on 6 November 2021, during the 83rd Congress in Antalya, Turkey.

Two candidates are running for the position - Morinari Watanabe, current FIG Presidend and Farid Gayibov, current European Gymnastics President.