Azerbaijan reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 56 new COVID-19 cases, 88 patients have recovered and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,493 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 329,550 of them have recovered, and 4,962 people have died. Currently, 981 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,581 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,675,862 tests have been conducted so far.