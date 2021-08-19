Azerbaijan records most COVID-19 infection cases in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The biggest number of coronavirus-infected people in Azerbaijan fell on the capital (Baku city) – 54.8 percent, Trend reports citing www.koronavirusinfo.az website.

Baku is followed by Absheron district (13 percent), Aran zone (11.7 percent), Ganja-Gazakh zone (6.9 percent), Guba-Khachmaz zone (3.1 percent), Shaki-Zagatala zone (3.9 percent), Lankaran district (2.5 percent), Mountain Shirvan (2.3 percent) and Upper Karabakh economic region (1.4 percent).

The smallest number of infected people is in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan - 0.008 percent of the total number of cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

In Azerbaijan, 22 percent of those infected are between the ages of 30-39, 18 percent are 50-59 years old, three percent are under the age of 9, and two percent are over 80 years old. Among those infected, 53 percent are women, and 47 percent are men.