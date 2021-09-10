Shootout on Azerbaijani-Iranian border (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

Trend:

A shootout has taken place at the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, Trend reports citing joint statement from the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, one person was wounded.

Reportedly, at 00:57 (GMT +4) on September 8, an Azerbaijani border guard revealed an attempt of three unknowns to illegally cross the state border from Iran to the territory of the "Horadiz" outpost near the Boyuk-Bakhmanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

The violators disobeyed the order to stop and ignored the warning shots. In accordance with the law "On the State Border of the Republic of Azerbaijan", in order to prevent the attempted escape of violators of the state border, the Azerbaijani frontier squad used weapons. As a result, one of the violators was wounded, and the other two escaped.

The wounded was taken to the Fuzuli central regional hospital, and received the necessary medical aid. During the investigation, the detainee introduced himself as a citizen of Iran Mirasgar Zamani, who was revealed to have 11.7 kg of drugs in his bag.

The Iranian side was informed about the incident.

In order to identify and detain other border violators, the territory along the state border where the incident occurred was closed.

On the fact, the Fuzuli military prosecutor's office opened a criminal case under Articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 234.4.1, 234.4.3 (illegal manufacture, production, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their precursors on a large scale by a group of persons by prior conspiracy), 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

At present, employees of the Prosecutor's Office and the State Border Service continue joint investigative and operational-search activities.