Azerbaijan to hold International music festival in Shusha

A traditional International music festival named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli will take place from September 18 through September 24 in Shusha, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

Due to the determination of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the valor of the Azerbaijani army, historical justice was restored following the results of the 44-day Patriotic War, after which Shusha was declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan by the relevant decree of the head of state.

Thus, one of the first performances of the festival this year will be held in Shusha. An open-air concert will be organized in Shusha on September 18, on the National Music Day, as well as on the birthday of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, with the participation of the Azerbaijani State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikret Amirov under the leadership of People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev and famous soloists.

A number of events are planned to be held in Baku, Ganja and Aghdam as part of the XIII festival. For the first time in context of the festival this year, a new program "Youth echoes of the art of Uzeyir" will be launched, which will allow young people to express themselves on the big stage.

Along with Azerbaijani creative artistic groups and soloists, well-known musicians from the USA and Poland will also perform at the festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entry to the events will be possible only by special invitations and with a document confirming the vaccination.

