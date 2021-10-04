Azerbaijani gymnasts win medal at European Championship in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Jani Babaeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes Agasif Rahimov and Razia Seidli won a medal at the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Pesaro (Italy), Trend reports on October 4.

It is reported that Rahimov and Seidli, performing in the mixed pair, won the bronze medal in the tempo exercise.

The European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships were held in Italy from September 29 to October 3.