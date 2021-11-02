Distance Chinese language courses kicks off at UNEC again

Society 2 November 2021 10:14 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) continues distance learning for those who want to learn Chinese.

Classes will be organized at UNEC Extern Center with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNEC, Confucius Institute and Beijing University of Foreign Languages.

The classes which are conducted by professional teachers are envisaged for Azerbaijanis who are just beginning to learn Chinese. Classes will be held 3 times a week for 1.5 hours.

Those concluding elementary level, which consists of listening, speaking, reading, and writing lessons, will learn about 2,000 words, 800 hieroglyphs, about 30 grammatical features, and the general grammatical structure of the Chinese language. Those who successfully complete the elementary level will be able to communicate in Chinese.

Admitting of documents is carried out electronically by registering at the link http://www.kabinet.unec.edu.az . Candidates submit the required documents electronically and gain the right to participate in the program if they meet the relevant requirements.

The program will be organized for 3 months starting from November 15. The trainings will be held remotely without leaving work. The monthly fee for the program is 60 manat, and successful participants will be provided with a joint certificate from Heydar Aliyev Foundation, UNEC and Confucius Institute.

Tuition fees for the families of martyrs, veterans and their families, as well as people from socially vulnerable groups will be funded by Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Applications for the first group will be accepted until November 10.

Acceptance of documents for other groups will continue until November 25.

It should be noted that students studying Chinese have a chance to study in China through scholarship programs.

Individuals over the age of 18 wishing to participate in the certification program must submit the following documents in electronic form:

-Application on behalf of the rector

- A copy of the document on higher education (if any);

- 6 photos of 3x4 cm size;

- Copy of ID card.

REGISTRATION INSTRUCTIONS

Address: Istiglaliyyat Street 6, UNEC Extern Education Center

Tel .: (012) 1846 (ext. 1511)

Email: [email protected]

Tags:
