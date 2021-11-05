Vaccination - best way to fight COVID-19 pandemic - former PM of Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Vaccination is the best way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Laimdota Straujuma, ex-prime minister of Latvia, said during panel discussions on "Combating Climate Change and Meeting the Global Need for Energy: How do we do both?" within the VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

"In order to organize a high-level healthcare system, we must create international cooperation. In more vulnerable, low-income countries, a number of serious problems have arisen during the pandemic," Straujuma noted.

"Lack of medical personnel in these countries and a low level of monitoring system have complicated the situation. We must state again that vaccination is the best way to fight the pandemic and we must encourage people to do this," she added.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests are participating in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.