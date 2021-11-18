Wonderful, friendly atmosphere in Azerbaijan’s National Gymnastics Arena – UK’s gymnasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

There is wonderful, friendly atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, UK’s gymnasts Bryony Page and Louise Brownsey participating in the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships told Trend on Nov. 18.

The athletes said that the world championships in Baku have been organized perfectly, all conditions have been created for every athlete.

“There is very good gymnastics apparatus here,” gymnasts said. “The National Gymnastics Arena is big and beautiful, it is a pleasure to perform here.”

“We are also delighted with Baku and its beautiful architecture, beautiful buildings, as well as hospitality and kindness of local residents,” the athletes added.

The gymnasts said that they were looking forward to this competition.

“It is very pleasant to compete in the gymnastics arena of such a level,” the athletes said.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships are being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

The athletes are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-program at the championship, which will last four days. The winners in the team competition have been named.