Azerbaijan confirms 2,124 more COVID-19 cases, 2,669 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,124 new COVID-19 cases, 2,669 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 568,089 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 530,774 of them have recovered, and 7,551 people have died. Currently, 29,764 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,963 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,405,244 tests have been conducted so far.
