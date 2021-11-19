Students of BHOS become winners of international scientific conference (PHOTO)

4th year students of the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Javid Isayev and Farid Gahramanov took second place at the student conference "Earth, Energy and Environment (E3)" and the competition "Technical Presentations" held in virtual form.

The conference, organised by the University of Houston (Texas) and Marietta College (Ohio), was attended by over 2,700 undergraduate and graduate students from about 400 universities in 77 countries.

This new initiative brings together students studying Earth science, energy and the environment.

The scientific supervisors of Javid Isayev and Farid Gahramanov are Hajar Nabiyeva, a lecturer at the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School, and Ilhama Zarbaliyeva, Doctor of Chemical Sciences at the laboratory "Surfactants and Reagents" of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after academician Y.H.Mammadaliyev of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).