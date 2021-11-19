Azerbaijan confirms 2,233 more COVID-19 cases, 2,401 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19.

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,233 new COVID-19 cases, 2,401 patients have recovered, and 28 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 570,322 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 533,175 of them have recovered, and 7,579 people have died. Currently, 29,568 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,925 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,418,169 tests have been conducted so far.