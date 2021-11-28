Finalists in individual trampoline among men announced at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists in individual trampoline among men in the 11-12 age group were disclosed during the final day of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

Such gymnasts as Bazhen Silin (Belarus, 97.040 points), Kuga Kamiyama (Japan, 94.910 points), Daniel Zhevlakov (Belarus, 94.265 points), Iurii Shakula (Russia, 93.715 points), Yelizar Hutsau (Belarus, 93.590 points), Rui Yokoishi (Japan, 93.210 points), Aleksei Dedovich (Russia, 93.195 points) and Daniil Kirushkin (Belarus, 93.065 points) reached the final.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ammar Bakhshaliyev and Ibrahim Mustafazade did not reach the final. Bakhshaliyev ranked 10th scoring 91.125 while Mustafazade - 18th scoring 86.030.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.