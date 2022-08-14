...
Trio of Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

Society Materials 14 August 2022 14:45 (UTC +04:00)
Trio of Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

Jani Babayeva
KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani gymnasts performing as part of a trio, won a silver medal in aerobic gymnastics competitions at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

The trio included members of the Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team – Khoshgedem Guliyeva, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

