Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. A total of 1,544 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 6, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 375 citizens, the second dose to 231 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 803 citizens. As many as 135 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,866,887 vaccine doses were administered, 5,375,279 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,864,035 people – the second dose, 3,367,780 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,793 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.