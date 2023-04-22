World Cup in Baku: Gymnast from Bulgaria takes first place in individual all-around

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The first place at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the individual all-around with a score of 133.800 points was taken by grace Stilyana Nikolova from Bulgaria, Trend reports.

Italy's Sofia Raffaeli came in second with 129,700 points. Third place with a score of 126.300 was taken by Eva Brezalieva from Bulgaria.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova in the individual all-around took the eighth position (122.050 points), and Alina Gezalova took the 27th place (112.000 points).

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.