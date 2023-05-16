Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:55

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,678 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,324 of them have recovered, and 10,268 people have died. Currently, 86 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,396 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,606,257 tests have been conducted so far.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.