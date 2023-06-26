Azerbaijani servicemen awarded highest military ranks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with the servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, who, in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, were awarded the highest military ranks, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

After the solemn announcement of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on awarding the highest military ranks to the servicemen of the Ministry of Defense and the corresponding order of the Minister of Defense, a ceremony of awarding the highest military ranks to the servicemen was held in a solemn atmosphere.

Having conveyed the congratulations of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the servicemen, the Minister of Defense wished them success in their future service and gave his instructions and recommendations.

The awarded officers expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the trust, expressing confidence that they will justify this trust.