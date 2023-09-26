Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Various mass-destruction weaponry means seized in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Society Materials 26 September 2023 11:34 (UTC +04:00)
Various mass-destruction weaponry means seized in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released information on military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 10:00 (GMT+4) on September 26, Trend reports.

According to the Defense Ministry, the following items have been confiscated so far: small arms and grenades (909), artillery weapons (47), air defense means (165), ammunition (251,308), accoutrements (1,674), optical and other devices (154), armored vehicles (22), auto vehicles (75), and trailers (21).

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more