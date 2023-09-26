Various mass-destruction weaponry means seized in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released information on military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 10:00 (GMT+4) on September 26, Trend reports.

According to the Defense Ministry, the following items have been confiscated so far: small arms and grenades (909), artillery weapons (47), air defense means (165), ammunition (251,308), accoutrements (1,674), optical and other devices (154), armored vehicles (22), auto vehicles (75), and trailers (21).