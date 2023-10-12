Azerbaijan State Service and Media Development Agency expose disinformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Azerbaijan State Service for Special Communication and Information Security and the Media Development Agency made a statement on a video message allegedly addressed to the Azerbaijani people on behalf of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev which has been circulated in a number of social network segments through fake accounts, Trend reports.

The mentioned video message was created using "deepfake" technologies and does not reflect reality.

"We urge society to believe only information provided by official sources; we remind that the official website of the Azerbaijani President and accounts on social networks are authoritative sources of information and cover the activities of the Head of State in a prompt manner," the Azerbaijan State Service and Media Development Agency said.

The Azerbaijan State Service for Special Communication and Information Security and the Media Development Agency called on citizens of Azerbaijan, reporters, and public activists to always show integrity with regard to such cases and vigilance in conditions when campaigns based on fake and false information are gaining momentum at the global level. Cases of making and disseminating fake videos on behalf of various individuals using "deepfake" technologies were detected and prevented during the 44-day second Karabakh war, and the relevant structures around the world are now working to combat and raise awareness of "deepfake", which is seen as a new type of threat.

"Appropriate action is being ensured with regard to the said fake video and its source," the Azerbaijan State Service and Media Development Agency added.