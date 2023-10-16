Azerbaijan to build new bridge in Sugovushan (PHOTO)

SUGOVUSHAN, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency organized a media tour with participation of about 40 representatives of Azerbaijan's mass media to the newly built recreation park in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district, Trend reports.

Deputy chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova informed the reporters that a park has been created around Sugovushan reservoir built in 1970s on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, pedestrian paths have been laid along the embankment for leisure time of the population, benches, pavilions, a playground and sports facilities have been set up for children.

A tourist information center, a café, a floating overpass, a parking lot for vehicles have been created in the 7.5-hectare park. Extensive landscaping work has been carried out here, about 5,000 trees and shrubs have been planted.

Huseynova noted that also construction of a new bridge, adjusting the historical bridge, the current Flag Square to the park will be carried out, along with extensive landscaping work.

The foundation of the Sugovushan recreation park was laid on March 20, 2022 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the recreation park in Sugovushan settlement during his visit to Tartar district on October 15, where he got acquainted with the tourist infrastructure created here and the improvement work carried out.