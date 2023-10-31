TABIB preparing presentation of several medical startup projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) is preparing for presentation of three medical startup projects in Azerbaijan, Head of Public Relations and Communications Department at TABIB Zamira Adilova said at a press conference dedicated to upcoming Medinex-2023 exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that one of the projects, "Health Electronic Portal", is a platform publishing data about all patients, as well as the results of previous examinations, and the examination results will be immediately displayed on the patient's mobile phone.

"Both doctors and patients will benefit from this startup project." Doctors will also be able to track the patient's whole medical history, which is required for good assessment, and they will be able to maintain appointment records more comfortably as a result of it," the official explained.

"As is known, business people spend more time at work, which leads to increased sedentary behavior, which can lead to spine problems." This is the focus of one of the startup ventures. When an inappropriate posture is recognized, a signal message is delivered to the mobile phone via a spine device and a mobile application, which is a very important project for preventing spine disorders," Adilova observed.

"The third startup project, when scanning the composition of pharmaceuticals through a mobile application, will enable to obtain data containing all the necessary information about it (e.g., when to take them for a particular illness)," the official also explained.

With the help of this project, by scanning medicine boxes, you can get information about the composition and usage instructions of the medication, its indications, both in visual and audio formats. Audio and video formats are designed to provide comfort for people with visual impairments," she added.

The "Medinex" International Medical Innovations Exhibition will be held on November 2-4 at the Baku Expo Center with the official support from TABIB and State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance (Azerbaijan).

