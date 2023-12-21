Azerbaijan Cup game in Khankendi fills heart with pride - veteran of Second Karabakh War

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. It gives me great joy to watch the Azerbaijan Cup games in Khankendi, Tofig Oguz told Trend, a veteran of the Second Karabakh War and the son of the First Karabakh War martyr Polad Rzayev.

He also emphasized that Azerbaijani soldiers shed their blood and gave their lives to regain their homeland.

"Coming here today gives me a sense of accomplishment. I am confident that our struggle was not in vain after seeing the joy on people's faces. I would want to thank Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev for this," Oguz added.

The 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup will be summarized today.

The first match will be held in Khankendi. In this historic game, Qarabag FK will play with the representative of the I league - MOIK.

The game, which will go down in history as the first football match in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation for 30 years, will start at 14:00 (UTC +04:00).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel