UNEC is a natural partner of COURSERA not only in Azerbaijan but also in the region (PHOTO)

Andy Poole, Director of University Cooperation in Europe of the international online education platform COURSERA has visited UNEC.

After getting acquainted with EDUMAN platform of UNEC, UNEC Extern Center (Distance Education Center), hybrid auditoriums, UNEC Bloomberg Financial Laboratory, examination hall, Career Center, and 7/24 library, Andy Polle met with the Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov.

A. Poole, who expressed his satisfaction with the work done in the direction of digitization of education at UNEC, noted that UNEC is a natural partner of COURSERA not only in Azerbaijan but in the region as a whole.

At the meeting, to help achieve the goals set in the "UNEC-100" Development Strategy, the integration of COURSERA into the teaching process of UNEC, the Career Academy, the possibility of participation of teachers and employees in courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), and other possible directions of cooperation were discussed.