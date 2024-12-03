Youth capital Shusha city brings strategic benefits - Azerbaijani official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, December 3. Shusha, appointed as the Youth Capital of the Islamic World for 2024 by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has emerged as a center for the active participation of youth from the Islamic world, offering considerable strategic importance, said Ramil Jabbarov, Head of the Youth Affairs Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In an interview with Trend, Jabbarov noted that through these events, the Ministry of Youth and Sports fosters collaboration among young people in various fields.

"Creative youth, scientists, and representatives from the creative industries of the entire Islamic world are gathered here in Shusha.

Soon, the closing ceremony will take place. Young people from all Islamic countries will showcase their products and participate in events leading up to the closing. A creative marathon is being held here, along with workshops focused on Azerbaijani national traditions. It is Azerbaijani youth and specialists who are delivering the messages to the Islamic world. The gathering of Islamic youth in Shusha this year has provided a strong foundation for the beginning of new collaborations," he added.

