Baku to hold IB Forum through organizational support of SMEs Dev't Agency, Turkish MUSIAD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) will be held in Baku on November 14-17, 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The event will be held through the organizational support of the agency and the Turkish Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MUSIAD).

The forum, which was held this year in various countries, is aimed at developing bilateral trade and economic ties between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, and strengthening cooperation in the investment field.

A number of conferences, presentations, bilateral meetings, exhibitions and other events will be held within the framework of the 25th business forum.

At the meeting of the agency’s board chairman Orhan Mammadov, who is on a visit to Turkey, and Erol Yarar, head of the International Business Forum (IBF) and founder of the Turkish Association of Independent Industrialists and Businessmen (MUSIAD), Yarar, discussed the preparatory work for the forum.

At the meeting it was noted that according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Agency for the Development of SMEs and the IBF in July this year, preparations for the forum continue.

Within the framework of the event, it’s planned to familiarize foreign investors with the favorable business environment of Azerbaijan, establish direct ties with businessmen, and hold a presentation on the investment opportunities of the country’s Karabakh region.

The forum will be useful for the participating countries in terms of revitalizing trade and economic partnerships and implementing new initiatives in the post-COVID-19-pandemic period.

The meeting parties also exchanged views on new areas of cooperation between the Agency for the Development of SMEs and MUSIAD.