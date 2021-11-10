Azerbaijani minister talks raising wages in 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The state budget of Azerbaijan for the next year envisages the increase of wages, in accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.
Sharifov made the remark during discussion of the bill "On state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022" at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.
According to the minister, more than three billion manat ($1.76 billion) will be allocated from the state budget for social protection and social security next year.
