Turkish MUSIAD highly appreciates recent IBF business forum in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The Board Chairman of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) Mahmut Asmali and the head of the department for diplomatic relations of the association, Osman Nuri Onugoren, shared their impressions from the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), recently held in Baku, within Trend's video project "Relevant with Sahil Karimli".

The Turkish guests also talked about the great interest that businessmen from various countries show to Azerbaijan, the desire of hundreds of businessmen to invest in Azerbaijan, the strengthening of mutual trade ties, and future goals.

The forum was attended by 550 businessmen from 30 countries. For the first time, the event in Azerbaijan brought together such a number of business representatives.

It was organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and MUSIAD with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening ties in the field of investment and business. The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSIAD and held once a year, organizes panel discussions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

Trend News Agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media projects were the official media partners of the IBF.