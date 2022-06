BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the issuance of gold and silver commemorative coins dedicated to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, Trend reports via the CBA.

The sale of coins will be conducted by MDM Münzhandelsgesellschaft MBH&CO KG Deutsche Münze company, the official partner of the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA).