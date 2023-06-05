Azerbaijan intends to establish agricultural parks in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan intends to establish agricultural parks in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the "State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the main executor of the project is the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the executors of the project are the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture.

The territories of future agricultural parks will be determined. Consulting and training services will be organized in order to improve the knowledge and skills of farmers.