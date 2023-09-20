Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to present draft law on establishment of FEZ next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. A draft law on the establishment of a free economic zone (FEZ) in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be prepared and submitted next year, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the detailed action plan of the "State Program for the Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027," approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

According to the action plan, the Ministry of Economy, together with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the State Customs Committee, should prepare and submit a draft law in 2024.