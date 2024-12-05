OPEC+ agrees to extend additional voluntary cuts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. OPEC+ countries have agreed to extend their additional voluntary adjustments until the end of March 2025, Trend reports.

According to OPEC, the decision was made following a virtual meeting of Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman on the sideline of the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM).

The meeting was conducted to reinforce the precautionary efforts of OPEC+ countries, aiming to support the stability and balance of oil markets. The aforementioned countries decided, in addition to the latest decisions from the 38th ONOMM, to extend the additional voluntary adjustments of 1.65 million barrels per day that were announced in April 2023, until the end of December 2026.

Moreover, these countries will extend their additional voluntary adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day, that were announced in November 2023, until the end of March 2025 and then the 2.2 million barrels per day adjustments will be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2026 to support market stability as per the attached table. This monthly increase can be paused or reversed subject to market conditions.

"In the spirit of transparency and collaboration, the meeting welcomed the pledges made by the overproducing countries to achieve full conformity and resubmit their updated compensation schedule to the OPEC Secretariat for the overproduced volumes since Jan 2024 before the end of December 2024 as agreed in the 52nd Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). The compensation period will be extended until the end of June 2026," OPEC said.