Kazakhstan aims to accelerate economic diversification process

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Kazakhstan strives to accelerate the processes of infrastructure modernization and economic diversification, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and heard a report on the socio-economic development of the country and improving the efficiency of public administration.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also briefed on the progress of tasks related to diversification and stimulating economic growth through a large-scale program to support the real sector and modernize infrastructure. The Prime Minister also reported on the heating season, preparations for spring field work, and the flood period.



In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Government's work on implementing modern digital management methods to promote business development and attract private investment.



In conclusion, the President instructed Olzhas Bektenov to intensify efforts aimed at ensuring economic growth and diversification. The importance of systematic efforts to address issues related to infrastructure development, energy modernization, and utilities was highlighted.