Oil tanker overhauled in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC has completed overhaul of the “Islam Safarli” oil tanker at the Zikh Shipyard, the company said in a message Dec. 25.

Main engines and electric motors, pumps and other mechanisms of the tanker were overhauled, auxiliary engine was replaced with a new one, and the electrical equipment was adjusted during the overhaul, according to the message.

“General cleaning and welding in cargo warehouses and ballast tanks were also carried out,” the message said. “Underwater and above-water parts and the deck of the vessel were painted.”

The tanker passed sea trial and was returned to operation.

The tanker's length is 125.06 meters and width is 16.63 meters. Its maximum speed is 11.3 knots.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news