Azerbaijan, Russia agree to organize sea trips on Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

28 December 2017 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A memorandum has been signed between Russian and Azerbaijan on organization of sea trips, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC told Trend Dec. 28.

A delegation led by Director General of Moscow River Shipping OJSC Konstantin Anisimov visited the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC.

The memorandum was signed by Director General of Moscow River Shipping OJSC Konstantin Anisimov and Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev.

Participants of the meeting noted that these trips will attract tourists not only from the Caspian littoral countries, but also from the United States, Australia, Europe and China.

Under the memorandum, the first visit of tourists to Baku will be organized on the Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) ship, which is currently under construction, until the end of 2019.

It will have a fitness room, swimming pool, restaurants, cinema and others.

At the first stage, trips will be organized on the Astrakhan-Baku route, and the route will be expanded until 2020.

For this purpose, the parties will conduct research to organize round trips on the Moscow-Baku, Astrakhan-Makhachkala-Baku, Baku-Enzeli-Noushehr-Turkmenbashi-Aktau-Astrakhan and other routes.

The two sides also discussed the opportunities of shipbuilding.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
No ban on former official to exit Azerbaijan: Prosecutor General’s Office
Society 16:00
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
IT 15:44
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 200M manats at auction
Economy news 15:35
GECF reveals gas export forecasts for Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:21
Another rescue team in for search of missing mountain climbers in Azerbaijan
Society 14:41
2017 was successful for Azerbaijan-Belarus relations: envoy
Politics 13:37
Plans on drilling wells at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field in 2018 revealed
Oil&Gas 13:34
Azerbaijani manat’s average rate for Dec. 29
Economy news 12:58
Uzbekistan, Russia aim to create 'green corridor' for textile export
Economy news 12:51
SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus
Oil&Gas 12:27
Ministry: Azerbaijan condemns rocket attacks on Saudi Arabia
Politics 12:26
Citizens of 14 more countries to obtain electronic visas through ASAN Visa system
Society 12:25
Azerbaijan, Belarus eye joint production of pharmaceuticals (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:22
Belarus to open stores of national brand goods in Azerbaijan’s districts (PHOTO)
Economy news 12:12
Belarus interested in using BTK railway - envoy
Economy news 12:12
Azerbaijan aims to improve population’s supply with honey
Economy news 12:03
Azerbaijan improving honey bee gene pool
Economy news 11:57
Azerbaijan agrees on expansion of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative’s office
Politics 11:52