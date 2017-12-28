Azerbaijan, Russia agree to organize sea trips on Caspian Sea (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A memorandum has been signed between Russian and Azerbaijan on organization of sea trips, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC told Trend Dec. 28.

A delegation led by Director General of Moscow River Shipping OJSC Konstantin Anisimov visited the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC.

The memorandum was signed by Director General of Moscow River Shipping OJSC Konstantin Anisimov and Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Rauf Valiyev.

Participants of the meeting noted that these trips will attract tourists not only from the Caspian littoral countries, but also from the United States, Australia, Europe and China.

Under the memorandum, the first visit of tourists to Baku will be organized on the Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) ship, which is currently under construction, until the end of 2019.

It will have a fitness room, swimming pool, restaurants, cinema and others.

At the first stage, trips will be organized on the Astrakhan-Baku route, and the route will be expanded until 2020.

For this purpose, the parties will conduct research to organize round trips on the Moscow-Baku, Astrakhan-Makhachkala-Baku, Baku-Enzeli-Noushehr-Turkmenbashi-Aktau-Astrakhan and other routes.

The two sides also discussed the opportunities of shipbuilding.

