Uzbekistan improving housing in regions

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected apartment buildings under construction in Mustakillik Street in Jizzakh, UzDaily reported citing the press service of the head of state.

Ten seven-story houses are being constructed here. They are planned to be commissioned in September. As a result, 420 families will receive new housing.

There is still a lot of work to be done there: in the village of Uchtepa in the Sharaf-Rashidov district it is planned to build multi-apartment houses; in the village of Tokchilik it is planned to build affordable housing, to create modern infrastructure facilities on the Islam Karimov Street, landscaping at the intersection of Tashkent and Alisher Navoi streets, improving drinking water supply and much more.

Uzbek president gave instructions to organize production of necessary building materials in the region itself, to increase the number of relevant enterprises with the involvement of experienced companies which have the necessary technologies.

