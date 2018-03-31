Uzbekistan improving housing in regions

31 March 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected apartment buildings under construction in Mustakillik Street in Jizzakh, UzDaily reported citing the press service of the head of state.

Ten seven-story houses are being constructed here. They are planned to be commissioned in September. As a result, 420 families will receive new housing.

There is still a lot of work to be done there: in the village of Uchtepa in the Sharaf-Rashidov district it is planned to build multi-apartment houses; in the village of Tokchilik it is planned to build affordable housing, to create modern infrastructure facilities on the Islam Karimov Street, landscaping at the intersection of Tashkent and Alisher Navoi streets, improving drinking water supply and much more.

Uzbek president gave instructions to organize production of necessary building materials in the region itself, to increase the number of relevant enterprises with the involvement of experienced companies which have the necessary technologies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Uzbekistan, UN mull transborder water issues of Central Asia
Uzbekistan 30 March 18:07
Uzbekistan to exempt fruit and vegetable production from VAT
Economy news 30 March 16:21
Uzbekistan to limit activity of individual entrepreneurs
Economy news 30 March 15:50
Uzbekistan to cut down cotton export
Economy news 30 March 14:43
Uzbekistan considering simplification of customs procedures
Economy news 30 March 11:42
Georgian ex-premier to assist Uzbekistan in reforming tax system
Economy news 30 March 10:47
Uzbekistan, Germany ink important investment agreement
Economy news 30 March 09:42
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to expand regional co-op
Uzbekistan 29 March 21:44
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Uzbekistan to issue gov't securities first time in 6 years
Economy news 29 March 17:09
Uzbekistan lowers train fares to Kyrgyzstan
Tourism 29 March 16:45
How effective is creation of special fund for financing sports in Uzbekistan?
Economy news 29 March 15:23
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan may further simplify visa-free regime
Tourism 29 March 14:46
Uzbekistan may increase import of agricultural production
Economy news 29 March 14:37
Uzbekistan adopts state agricultural standard
Economy news 29 March 13:10
Uzbekistan expands foreign military co-op
Economy news 29 March 12:13
South Korea to grant Uzbekistan large loan for ICT sphere
ICT 29 March 11:14
Turkmenistan counting on establishing business contacts with Uzbek investors
Turkmenistan 29 March 11:01