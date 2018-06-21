Georgian Airways resumes Astana-Batumi flights

21 June 2018 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Georgian Airways is to resume direct flights from Astana to Batumi, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan said in a message.

The flights will be carried out once a week on Fridays from June 22 to September 1, 2018, according to the message.

Batumi is located on the Black Sea coast and is known as a tourist and cultural center of Georgia.

Presently, Air Astana also carries out Almaty-Tbilisi (five times a week) and Astana-Tbilisi (three times a week) flights and Scat airline implements Aktau-Tbilisi flights four times a week.

