Tajikistan to propose Azerbaijan to increase aluminum transit

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan plan to discuss increase in the volume of transit of Tajik aluminum through Azerbaijan and the supply of aluminium oxide from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan, Asia-Plus reports referring to a government source.

This issue will become one of discussion topics during the visit of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to Baku on August 10-11.

"Next year, growth in aluminum prices in global markets will be significant and in this regard, Tajikistan plans to bring the production of this metal to 245,500 tons in 2019 [Tajikistan produced only 46,700 tons of aluminum 1H18 which equals to $99.5 million). In connection with this, one of the main topics of the forthcoming talks in Baku will undoubtedly be increase in the volume of transit of Tajik aluminium through Azerbaijan and the supply of aluminium oxide from Azerbaijan to Tajikistan," the report reads.

TALCO SUE products account for the major part of goods turnover between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. Tajikistan buys aluminium oxide, coke and other raw materials from Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan were established on May 29, 1992. The contractual and legal framework for cooperation is secured by more than 40 agreements in trade, economic, banking, tax, cultural and investment spheres. Priority areas of economic cooperation between the countries are non-ferrous metallurgy, agro-industrial sphere, energy, light industry, transport and communications.

