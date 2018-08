Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Tajikistan is very interested in close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the production and further export of aluminium, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Nematullo Hikmatullozoda said Aug. 10.

In particular, Tajikistan is interested in using the transit potential of Azerbaijan for the export of Tajik aluminum, Hikmatullozoda added.

