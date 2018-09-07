Azerbaijani minister talks execution of state budget for 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Ilkin Shafiyev, Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry doesn’t see any problems regarding execution of the state budget forecasts for 2018, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov told reporters in Baku Sept. 7.

In particular, the forecast for the state budget expenditures was executed by over 98 percent in January-August 2018, he said.

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget in January-July 2018 amounted to over 12.078 million manats, which is 28.4 percent more than in the same period last year. Expenditures of Azerbaijan’s state budget for the past seven months amounted to over 11.649 million manats, which is 19.3 percent more than in the same period of 2017.

During the reporting period, the state budget of Azerbaijan was executed with a surplus of 428.8 million manats.

Revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget are forecast at 22.110 billion manats and expenditures at 23.061 billion manats. The state budget deficit is forecast at 951 million manats, which will be equal to 1.3 percent of the expected GDP of Azerbaijan in 2018.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on Sept. 7)

