US to hold Central Asia Trade Forum in Uzbekistan

18 September 2018 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The US will hold the first international business event in Uzbekistan, the Eighth Annual Central Asia Trade Forum, the press service of the US Embassy in Uzbekistan said in a statement.

The event, organized by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in conjunction with the Uzbek Foreign Ministry, will be held October 17-18 in Tashkent.

The forum’s topic “New Horizons in Trade and Investment” reflects the growing openness of Central Asia for regional and international trade, especially in Uzbekistan, the statement said.

Last year, in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city, the forum brought together more than 1,100 participants from 18 countries.

In parallel with the forum, a trade exhibition will be held, where companies from all over the region will be represented in the sectors of transport, tourism, information technologies, equipment, production and processing of fruits and vegetables.

