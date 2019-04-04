Large insurance company closes in Azerbaijan

4 April 2019 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Insurance company AXA MBASK has decided to cease its activities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the company.

The agreement on the sale of the company's shares, concluded between AXA and Elkhan Garibli on May 21, 2018, has lost its legal validity.

In this regard, the company decided to suspend the conclusion of new contracts and ensure the interests of current customers.



