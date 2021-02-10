"Georgian Post" to be privatized

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

The Georgian national postal operator Georgian Post will be privatized, Director General of the Georgian Post Levan Chikvaidze said at a press conference, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, the activities of the organization are attractive for investments, and the privatization process will take place in stages.

Chikvaidze said that Europe has a number of partially privatized national postal operators, and Georgia will join the ranks of these countries.

He said that as a result of privatization, the citizens of Georgia will receive better services.

In 2020, Georgia Post served 2.52 million retail and 3,000 corporate clients. The weight of the packages imported in the reporting year amounted to 3 million kg, and the export weight was 286,000 kg.

In 2019, the company's revenue from the sale of goods and products amounted to $83.87 million. Georgian Post, which has 81 service centers in Georgia, employs more than 3,000 employees.

