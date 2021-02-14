Kazakhstan unveils 11M2020 trade value with Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Turkey amounted to $2.8 billion over the first 11 months of 2020, compared to $2.9 billion during the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Turkey in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 3.6 percent during the reporting period, compared to 3.3 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Turkey amounted to $1.9 billion over the period from January through Nov. 2020, compared to $2.1 billion during the same period of 2019.

Turkey’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to 4.5 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 4.1 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Turkey amounted to nearly $847.5 million over the reporting period, compared to $740.9 million during the same period of 2019.

Turkey’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s imports amounted to 2.5 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 2 percent during the same period of 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $77.7 billion over the period from January through Nov. 2020 which indicates a decrease from $89.2 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $43.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($53.02 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas imports amounted to $34.3 billion ($36.1 billion).

During the reporting period, the main articles of Kazakhstan and Turkey’s trade turnover were food products, agricultural products, as well as products of the chemical industry.

