Two more regions in Turkmenistan nominate candidates for upcoming presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Ahal and Mary regions have nominated their candidates for snap presidential elections to be held on March 12, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Maksatmyrat Ovezgeldiyev, Head of the sanitary and epidemiological service of the Babadaykhan district, was nominated from Ahal region, while Kakageldi Sariyev, Director of the Renewable Energy Sources research and production center under Turkmenistan’s State Energy Institute was nominated from the Mary region

On February 17, the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan registered six initiative groups of citizens that will be able to nominate candidates for the country’s presidential election in accordance with Article #46 of Turkmenistan's Electoral Code.

A candidate nominated by initiative groups of citizens must be supported by at least 10,000 signatures of voters.

On February 11 during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that road to the public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.

The nomination of candidates for the country's presidential position started on February 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhamedov from Democratic Party has become the first candidate for the post of head of state in the upcoming election.

Agrarian Party nominated Agadzhan Bekmyradov, Deputy Head of the Executive Authority of the Mary region, for the post of president.

Perhat Begenjov, Director of the Financial and Economic Secondary Vocational School was nominated from Lebap region, while Berdymammed Gurbanov, chief physician of the Avaza sanatorium was nominated from the Balkan region of the country.